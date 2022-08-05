Emergency Insect Management Committee to Meet Aug 10

The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 via Zoom teleconference.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am and the committee will review 2022 grant contracts and funding, review a grant application, and cover any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

More information, including the video conference link, may be obtained by contacting the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at 307-777-6585 or slade.franklin@wyo.gov.

For an agenda, CLICK HERE