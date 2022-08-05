Submit Release
NEW – Now Collecting Safety Contacts from Public and Nonpublic Schools

The “District Contact Information” collection (formally known as “District Curriculum Contact Information”) opened August 1, 2022. This collection is located within the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal and now collects Safety Contacts from Public Schools and Nonpublic Systems.

To obtain access to the collection, an activation code is required. This code can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. (For Public Schools who had prior access to the District Curriculum Contact Collection, your current access will suffice. Simply enter the “District Contact Information” collection directly from your portal account.)

Once the collection is added, use the drop-down menu to select “Safety Contact”. Provide contact information for the primary school safety contact and the district’s social media monitor contact.

This collection is open year-round for edits, with annual updates requested every August.

