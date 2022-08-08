New Mexico: City of Las Cruces Proclaims August 18th as Never Give Up Day
On Never Give Up Day, we celebrate the resilience, determination and courage with which people persevere in their struggle against overwhelming odds”LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO , UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Las Cruces joins community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
There are moments when we become so lost, we are not quite sure we’d ever find ourselves again. In those dark moments of uncertainty and fear, it is hard to maintain face, let alone the strength to keep moving forward. To many people the story would end right there. Never Give Up Day is coming as a calling for millions of people. It comes when they need it most. The strength of this day gives us the time we need to grow so that we can become our fullest selves.
Never Give Up Day provides a global platform that encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
The aim of Never Give Up Day is to reduce the rate of people 'giving up’ and increase the rate of people 'persevering.'
Here are several cities that have declared August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
