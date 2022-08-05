Submit Release
News Search

There were 979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,635 in the last 365 days.

West Topsham Woodchip Supplier to Pay Penalty & Restitution for Overcharging Consumers

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc. and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the Agency of Agriculture regarding concerns that Limlaw was deceptively weighing its woodchip loads to make deliveries seem heavier, resulting in overcharges to consumers. The settlement requires Limlaw to reform its business practices, pay a penalty of $100,000 to the State of Vermont, and provide $1,000 restitution credits to approximately 30 Vermont consumers.

Limlaw operates a business that produces and delivers heating woodchips to consumers for use in woodchip boilers. The investigation into Limlaw’s business practices found that it engaged in several deceptive and unfair trade practices. It is alleged that Limlaw overweighted its scales, submitted improper/incorrect billing paperwork, and diverted woodchips of some loads for personal use, resulting in overcharges to consumers. The company also had multiple permitting violations resulting in overweight trucks being on Vermont roadways.

Under the settlement agreement, Limlaw will pay the State a penalty of $100,000 and provide approximately 30 consumers it overcharged with $1,000 credits. Limlaw has also agreed to reform its billing practices and create a system of audits to ensure compliance with the settlement.

Vermonters with questions about the settlement may contact the Consumer Assistance Program by calling 1-800-649-2424 or visiting www.ago.vermont.gov/cap/.

A copy of the complaint and consent judgment are linked.

 

Contact: Lauren Jandl, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: August 5, 2022

You just read:

West Topsham Woodchip Supplier to Pay Penalty & Restitution for Overcharging Consumers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.