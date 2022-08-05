UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Record 17.1% Y-O-Y Growth Rate by 2027

AMR Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growing concerns regarding safe drinking water in developing nations and surge in demand for UVC lamps for air treatment and surface disinfection during the Covid-19 pandemic drives the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market. However, higher cost associated with UV lamps as compared to conventional disinfectants hinders the market growth. Furthermore, growing adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection creates new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual clean practices. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market based on end-use industry, marketing channel, component, application, and region.

Based on end-use industry, the residential segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the controller unit segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the UV lamp segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.

Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in future. In addition, growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across the North America.

The key players operating in the global UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, and LIT Company.

Covid-19 Analysis:

• The demand for UV disinfection equipment for air treatment is anticipated to surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air-conditioning systems used in offices can be breeding grounds for corona virus and can distribute the virus throughout the room particularly if they are not cleaned regularly. To effectively deal with COVID-19, UV-C germicidal lamps can be installed in ventilation ducts to clean the air passing through them. As the air flows through the air conditioning system, UV-C can suppress the formation of mold in the air conditioning system and help reduce viruses and bacteria, preventing them from multiplying.

• Offices and commercial institutions are the important part of economy and can’t be under lockdown forever. Post COVID-19 working at offices may not remain the same and there will be implementation of hygienic practices. This is expected to increase the demand for UV-C lamps for disinfection of surfaces.

• The demand for UV disinfection equipment from food and beverages industry is expected to surge during the COVID-19 outbreak. The government of various countries have exempted food and beverage industry from lockdown and have placed it in daily essential category. Due to this the demand for UV disinfection equipment from this industry is expected to increase for liquid sweetener disinfection, chlorine and ozone destruction, and surface disinfection.

• The demand for UV disinfection system from the healthcare industry is expected to surge during the pandemic due to growing need for surface disinfection in hospitals. Owing to this, the demand for automated UV disinfection system has been surged as this system consist of high-powered UV lamps that emit UV-C rays and can be operated with minimal human intervention. In addition, this system is of a convenient size and easily portable from one room to another, and disinfects the surface without directly touching the objects.

