Neuranix announces a new completed capital injection and a reinforced shareholder structure

With new capital injection of € 2.1 million and a new Board of Directors Neuranix is reinforcing its execution in launching products based on PLAI™technology

These investments will help us with our veterinary business development activities, strengthen us in launching our first PLAI™audiology screening & diagnostic device for the human ENT market in 2023” — Filip E.A. Moens

NAPOLI, NA, ITALY, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement - Napoli, 3rd of August, 2022. Neuranix, a medical diagnostics company whose mission is transforming audiology diagnostics in both the human medical and veterinary field, completed in June 2022 a new successful funding round of 2.1 million Euros.

The entry of new institutional investors and industry experts, elevates Neuranix to a higher level, enabling a stronger attention on its strategic objectives such as the focus on an international launch of new PLAI™ based hi-tech diagnostic products.

Neuranix develops and produces diagnostic equipment and is committed to two crucial segments: the human medical field and the veterinary field. Its strategy is on one hand to serve in the future Paediatricians, Audiologists, ENT’s surgery specialists and is eying also the hearing aid retail market. On the other hand, with Vet-Wave, Neuranix launched its first device for veterinary use: opening up new frontiers in veterinary screening and diagnostics by objectively measuring the middle ear functionality in dogs and cats.

In addition to the existing shareholders - Founder and CEO Filip Moens, Biosline Holding and Lorenzo Caporaletti - new important investors bringing a wealth of experience in audiology diagnostic devices are; Kolind A/S, a personal holding owned by Lars Kolind, previously CEO of the Demant group, Mahalo Consulting, owned by Søren Holst, currently Director of Kolind A/S, President & CEO of Brüel & Kjær - also previously President of Otometrics A/S, President of Oticon Inc. - and Peter Zoth, previously CEO of Path Medical and Founder of Fischer-Zoth.

In addition to the industrial investors CDP Venture Capital (CDP) executed upon the conversion terms of a previous convertible loan and is now also fully present in the Neuranix shareholder’s structure. CDP is a state owned (Italian Ministry of Economic Development) and an important investor group in the Italian economic landscape, combining both financial and industrial capabilities and supporting start-ups.

The new Board of Directors is now composed of Filip E.A. Moens, as Chairman and CEO; Fabio Gomiero, previously General Manager of Natus Italy, Otometrics Italy and GN ReSound Italy, as Managing Director; Søren Holst as Director; and Peter Zoth as Advisor to the Board.

This new equity injection and the new structure of the Board of Directors enables Neuranix to strengthen its organization, financing the process of go-to market and preparing the launch of new PLAI™ (Pressure Less Acoustic Immittance) technology-based products.

The PLAI™ concept allows non-invasive acoustic impedance exams, performed without the use of pressure, and represents a breakthrough in the audiology market. With an easy acquisition process, guided probe aligning within the ear canal, new NEURANIX devices acquire objective measurements in a direct, easy and painless way. The simplicity of execution of the examination, the uniqueness of the information and the easy-to-read report will make a difference in areas such as otolaryngology, paediatrics, audiology, emergency, and basic medicine as well as in veterinary medicine where until today no similar tools exist.

"These new investments will further help us with our veterinary business development activities, strengthen us in launching our first PLAI™ audiology screening & diagnostic device for the human ENT market in 2023 and allow us to continue our R&D efforts for our new product pipeline based on our solid patented technology. I am also extremely glad to be able to count on the expertise from Søren Holst, Peter Zoth and Fabio Gomiero, industry experts who will help Neuranix in the go-to-market initiatives and its next important future steps" said Filip E.A. Moens - CEO and Founder of Neuranix.

Italian law firm Bird & Bird acted alongside Neuranix with a team led by Francesco Pezcoller, representative of the Bird & Bird venture capital sector, with the support of Gaia Mussi for the legal aspects of the transaction. Danish law firm DANDERS & MORE provided assistance to Kolind and Mahalo, one of the main investors, with a team led by partner Claus Abildstrøm. The financial aspects of the transaction have been handled by Volano Group with a team led by Giovanni De Caro with the support of Benedetto Di Martino.

About Neuranix:

Neuranix was founded in 2017 by med-tech leaders committed to the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of high-tech devices for the diagnosis of ear diseases in human and veterinary medicine. Today, Neuranix owns several patents in impedance technology, based on which two families of products have been designed and are being developed: veterinary devices for the companion animal market and human medical devices for ENT related pathologies.