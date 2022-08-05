Submit Release
Florida: Four cities proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day

On Never Give Up Day, we celebrate the resilience, determination and courage with which people persevere in their struggle against overwhelming odds”
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of North Lauderdale, Deland, Pinellas Park and Dania Beach join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.

Never Give Up Day provides a global platform that encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities, and citizens more generally, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.

“This day is about inspiring others, motivating ourselves, and remembering that even in tough times, we can keep moving forward.”

Whether it is reaching your dreams or fighting illness. Whether financial difficulties cause you stress and frustration or relationship stress negatively affects your emotional and physical health. Whether it’s hard to get over someone you’ve lost or when you’ve been let down and abandoned. Even in the toughest of times, there are often untapped reserves of physical and emotional strength to help you meet challenges.

The aim of Never Give Up Day is to reduce the rate of people 'giving up’ and increase the rate of people 'persevering.'

Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

Here are several cities that have declared August 18 as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)

Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)

