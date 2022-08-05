Submit Release
Photographer Creates Unique Photos of Circus Performers

digital image of a Glens Falls Art tintype by artist Craig Murphy of Zerbini circus tent with Glens Falls Art logo.

Glens Falls Art tintype of Zerbini circus tent by tintype artist Craig Murphy

Glens Falls Art circus tintype performer with dog by Craig Murphy

Glens Falls Art circus tintype performer with dog by Craig Murphy

Black and white shaded oval surrounding the words Glens Falls Art.

The official logo for Glens Falls Art

Wet Plate Collodion Artist Craig Murphy | Glens Falls Art tintype studio captures the magic of the circus using 19th Century photographic Methods

These images offer an opportunity for the viewer to step back in time and imagine what photographs of the circus would have looked like in the 1860’s”
— Craig Murphy
QUEENSBURY, NY, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York tintype artist photographer Craig Murphy recently completed a series of collodion photographs of the traveling Zerbini Family Circus performers. The wet plate photographer set up his Glens Falls Art traveling tintype studio alongside the circus tent in upstate NY.

These modern-day collodion images of circus performers are not unlike the Victorian portraits of strong men, sword swallowers and tightrope walkers made In the 19th century.

“These images offer an opportunity for the viewer to step back in time and imagine what photographs of the circus would have looked like in the 1860’s”, says Craig Murphy.

Invented by English photographer Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a silver nitrate solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. Most photographs made between 1850 until the early 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process. There is currently a resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session.

About Craig Murphy
Fine art photographer Craig Murphy creates one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process. Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art ® mobile tintype studio to locations in upstate NY making heirloom portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method, bringing you the same 19th Century wet plate collodion photographic experience your ancestors had. Steeped in tradition, these unique archival images can be passed on from generation to generation.

Have your portrait made with the same process used during the Civil War. Arrange a tintype art talk for your group, school or organization. Being extremely archival, tintypes can be passed down from one generation to the next and beyond.

Craig Murphy
Glens Falls Art
+1 518-812-4500
