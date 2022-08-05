Submit Release
Antheum Studios Releases Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Antheum Studios is excited to announce the release of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

JEFFERSON CITY, TN, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antheum Studios is excited to announce the release of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This special edition whiskey celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of one of the most popular video game franchises in history. The whiskey is available for online order today, with spiced rum and vodka coming to the collection this September.

Antheum Studios is a leading licensing, bottling, and distribution company for some of the most popular properties in film, television, sports and gaming. The team is passionate about collectible spirits and driven to launch unique, hand-crafted bottles that fans will love. The company partners with distillery Tennessee Legend and offers nationwide distribution. Visitors to one of Tennessee Legend’s four retails stores can become among the first to own a bottle of Antheums’ newest release.

Assassin's Creed is a franchise of video games, comics, and novels created by Ubisoft. The franchise is set in a fictionalized history of real-world events and follows the stories of several different protagonists who are all members of the Assassin Order.

The games in the franchise have been praised for their historical accuracy, immersive gameplay, and engaging stories. The first game in the franchise was released in 2007, and since then, there have been multiple sequels and spin-offs. The most recent entry in the main series, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, was released in 2020. The franchise has also been adapted into a feature film released in 2016.

Paul Francis, one of the founders of Antheum Studios, has been working in the film and collectibles industries for over two decades. He started his career as a model maker in the film industry, working on movies such as Bicentennial Man and the hit TV series Ancient Aliens. In recent years, Francis Design Studio has worked with Universal theme parks and Disney to create unique products for their gift shops.

Given this experience, Francis and the Antheum team are uniquely positioned to create one-of-a-kind branded spirits. Their work is characterized by attention to detail and a commitment to quality. Whether designing limited edition bottles for special occasions or launching a national spirits brand, Francis always puts his heart and soul into his work, which is reflected in Antheum Studios' Assassin's Creed whiskey.

"From classic film franchises to modern television hits, we pride ourselves on creating bottles that capture the essence of the brands we work with," Francis said.

Purchase Assassin's Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey today! https://www.antheumstudios.com

