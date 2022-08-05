Indian Bakery Market Research Report 2022-2027: Demand, Growth Insights, Business Strategy, Share, Size and Forecast

Indian Bakery Market Research Report

A bakery refers to an establishment that generally prepares and sells baked products, such as tortillas, donuts, biscuits, pastries, pies, cakes, bread, doughnuts, cookies, and refrigerated bakery products. These baked food items are prepared through a process of baking that includes cooking food using dry heat ovens, hot ashes, or hot stones. A variety of grains are utilized in the preparation of bakery products, including maize, oats, wheat, and rye due to, which they contain essential nutrients and are rich in fiber, energy, calcium, iron, fat, vitamins, and minerals that are vital for healthy development. In India, there has been a substantial rise in the uptake of baked products due to the easy accessibility to a diversified range of baked items.

According to the latest by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Bakery Market Research Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, the Indian Bakery market reached a value of US$ 10.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.94% during 2022-2027.

Market Demand:

The market in India is primarily driven by the growing demand for bakery products among the masses. This is attributed to the changing dietary patterns and the inflating disposable income levels of individuals. Additionally, the increasing number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-food chains, coupled with the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, is significantly supporting its demand in India. Along with this, the growing demand for cakes on birthdays and other special occasions is also stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the rising consumer inclination towards the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) food and bakery products as a result of hectic lifestyles is positively influencing the market.

Indian Bakery Market Trends:

Moreover, numerous leading manufacturers are introducing low trans-fat, whole wheat, multi-grain, and healthy bakery products to cater to the demand of health-conscious consumers is also creating a positive outlook for the market across the country. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of supermarkets, departmental stores, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, along with the continuous improvements in the e-commerce industry and the advent of doorstep delivery models is augmenting the market growth. Some other factors driving the market further include rapid urbanization and rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities to launch organoleptically improved products.

Indian Bakery Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

• Britannia Industries Limited

• ITC Limited

• Parle Products Private Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

• Breads

• Cakes And Pastries

• Rusks

• Biscuits

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Artisanal Bakeries

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

