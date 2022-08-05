Submit Release
City of Warren and Grand Rapids, MI, Proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day

The city of Warren and Grand Rapids, MI, join community members celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.

One day can't change everything - but everything can change one day ”
— Mr Never Give Up
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up has long held the power to engage, inspire, and evoke the most primal and profound instincts of human emotion. After all, Never give up is probably the first and foremost power of motivation ever given to mankind. Never Give Up is what we were told throughout our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and colleagues.

Storytelling is crucial for engaging a new generation of dedicated and determined people. Who can forget the wisdom of Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights? It tackles life lessons, rivalry, leadership, adversity and commitment.

Finding inspiration in the success or remarkable achievements of others is a common way to find motivation to follow through on our goals. For any individual who is battling with an issue in their life, engaging narratives told by individuals who have been through a similar situation is an extraordinary method for placing everything in context. But when it comes to finding confidence, they take it from those who had actually lived a hard life and never gave up before accomplishing massive success.

Never Give Up Day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions. Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:

USA: Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Fargo (ND), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)

Canada: Regina (SK), Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)

for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com

alain horoit
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
email us here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw

