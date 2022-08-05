NIGERIAN LAWYER FEMI FALANA IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE CUBAN PEOPLE
Noted Nigerian human rights counsel Dr Femi Falana says it is time to mount pressure on the US to end Cuban illegal sanctions without any further delay.
I remember the unalloyed support extended to the people of Africa by the Government of Cuba in the titanic fight against colonialism and apartheid in Southern African region. Africa will never forget!”LAGOS, NIGERIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of “Proclamation 3447 - Embargo on All Trade with Cuba” by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Noted Nigerian human rights counsel Dr Femi Falana says it is time to call on all progressive forces in the world to mount pressure on the United States to end these illegal sanctions without any further delay.
Dr Falana states “I would like to express my heartfelt solidarity with the heroic people of Cuba as they continue to withstand the unwarranted political isolation and economic sanctions imposed on them by the United States for over six decades.”
“Through uncommon courage and sacrifice, perseverance and doggedness, the heroic people of Cuban have confirmed their capacity to overcome the challenges forced upon them and their land, it is time to respect the sovereign rights of the Cuban people to live in dignity,” Falana adds.
“I remember the unalloyed support extended to the people of Africa by the Government of Cuba in the titanic fight against colonialism and apartheid in the Southern African region. I also recall the selfless contribution of the Cuban medical brigade to the fight of the African people against Ebola fever, malaria fever and the COVID-19 pandemic in several parts of the African continent. Africa will never forget. Viva Cuba!"
