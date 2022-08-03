Submit Release
Open Streets Traffic Advisory for August 6, 2022

On Saturday, August 6, the second of three Open Streets Boston events will take place in Roxbury.

Open Streets Boston will afford residents, visitors and business owners to experience Boston in a whole new way through a fun-filled day of walking, biking, skating, rolling, and family-friendly activities on car-free streets, which will require some temporary parking regulations and some roadway diversions.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Open Streets Roxbury - August 6, 2022

"Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday" on the following streets:

  • Blue Hill Avenue, ​Both sides, from Dudley Street to Warren Street
  • Warren Street, ​Northeast side (even side), from Blue Hill Avenue to Sunderland Street

