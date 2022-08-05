Insights Into The Global Business-to-Business Electronic Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Business-To-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Business-To-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2022”, the business-to-business electronic market size is expected to grow from $30.26 billion in 2021 to $32.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The global B2B electronic market size is expected to grow to $38.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The surge in the inclination of companies towards electronic or e-commerce platforms to mark their online presence is expected to contribute to the business-to-business electronic industry growth.

Key Trends In The Business-to-Business Electronic Market

Business-to-business electronic market trends include manufacturers establishing their B2B marketplaces for selling their products online and fulfilling the customer requirements for niche products, which is likely to be a key trend. For instance, in February 2020, Reliance steel has launched a B2B marketplace fast metals for the supply of metal products. In January 2019, Honeywell, a manufacturer of parts for airplanes and helicopters had launched a B2B marketplace for selling aerospace parts.

Overview Of The Business-to-Business Electronic Market

The business-to-business electronic market consists of sales of services of business-to-business electronic markets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide services in bringing together buyers and sellers of goods using the Internet or other electronic means and generally receiving a commission or fee for the service. Business-to-business electronic markets for durable and nondurable goods are included in this industry.

Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment Type: Supplier-Oriented, Buyer-Oriented, Intermediary-Oriented

• By Application: Home and Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty and Personal Care, Sports Apparels, Automotive, Others

• By End-User: Network as a Service (NAAS), Data as a Service (DAAS), Storage as a Service (STAAS), Back-End as a Service (BAAS)

• By Geography: The global business-to-business electronic market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, Flipkart.com, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd., and eBay Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Business-to-Business Electronic Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of business-to-business electronic market. The market report analyzes business-to-business electronic market size, business-to-business electronic market growth drivers, business-to-business electronic market segments, business-to-business electronic market major players, business-to-business electronic global market growth across geographies, and business-to-business electronic global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The business-to-business electronic global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

