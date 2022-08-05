Insights Into The Global Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Business-To-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022”, the business-to-business e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $8.07 trillion in 2021 to $9.45 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The B2B ecommerce market size is expected to grow to $17.90 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The rising inclination of businesses toward e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the business-to-business e-commerce market growth.

Key Trends In The Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market

According to the business-to-business e-commerce market research, implementation of cloud in B2B e-commerce is shaping the market. To manage enormous numbers of transactions and traffic to online sales channels, cloud e-commerce leverages clusters of servers and other cloud-based solutions from cloud suppliers. It allows digital businesses to respond fast to changing demand, improve security, simplify maintenance, and quickly construct or integrate new e-commerce apps. For instance, in January 2022, Ciracom Cloud, a managed security and cloud services firm, launched its cloud-based B2B marketplace. This marketplace includes more than 1000 software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscriptions allowing a cloud-first approach to businesses and helping in decision making for what is best for business.

Overview Of The Business-to-Business E-Commerce Market

The business-to-business e-commerce market consists of sales of business-to-business e-commerce by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the practice of selling and purchasing items and services occurring between two businesses. B2B e-commerce involves trades between a manufacturer and a wholesaler, or a wholesaler and a retailer, using an online sales gateway.

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Deployment: Supplier-Oriented, Buyer-Oriented, Intermediary-Oriented

• By Payment Mode: Credit Card, Net Banking, Mobile Wallet Apps

• By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• By Application: Home and Kitchen, Consumer Electronics, Industrial and Science, Healthcare, Clothing, Beauty and Personal, Sports Apparel, Books and Stationery, Automotive

• By Geography: The global business-to-business e-commerce market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Alibaba, Amazon Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay, eworldtrade, Flipkart, IndiaMART, Kompass, EC21, InterMESH Ltd., Thomasnet, KellySearch, Rakuten, Mercateo and Walmart.

Business-to-Business E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of business-to-business e-commerce market. The market report analyzes business-to-business e-commerce market size, business-to-business e-commerce market growth drivers, business-to-business e-commerce market segments, business-to-business e-commerce market major players, business-to-business e-commerce global market growth across geographies, and business-to-business e-commerce market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The business-to-business e-commerce global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

