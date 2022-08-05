5G Chipset Global Market Estimated To Grow At 38% Rate

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global 5G Chipset Market Report by The Business Research Company covers 5G chipset market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G chipset market size is expected to grow from $7.14 billion in 2021 to $9.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%. The global 5G chipsets market share is expected to grow to $32.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.5%. According to the 5G chipset market forecast, the growing mobile data traffic is significantly contributing to the 5G chipset industry growth.

Key Trends In The 5G Chipset Market

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 5G chipset market. The major players in the market are developing innovative products for market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company developed 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets, a range of next-generation 5G chipsets that deliver cutting-edge 5G technologies. The new chipsets consist of a second-generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC), third-generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. These are designed to increase power efficiency, boost performance, and reduce the size of the 5G solutions.

Overview Of The 5G Chipset Market

The 5G chipset market consists of sales of 5G chipsets by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enables 5G packet transmission and manage the flow of information. 5G chipset is an integrated circuit also known as a data flow management system made up of electronic components. It is a key component added to 5G devices that helps in connecting the next-generation network.

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Integrated Circuit: Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Cellular Integrated Circuit (Cellular IC), Millimeter Wave Integrated Circuit (mmWave IC)

• By Operational Frequency: Sub 6GHz, Between 26 and 39 Ghz, Above 39 Ghz

• By Vertical: Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Others

• By Geography: The global 5G chipset market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Qorvo Inc, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., UNISOC, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Xilinx, Nokia Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and IBM.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of 5G chipset market. The market report analyzes 5G chipset market size, 5G chipset market growth drivers, 5G chipset market segments, 5G chipset market major players, 5G chipset market growth across geographies, and 5G chipset market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 5G chipset market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

