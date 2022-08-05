Global Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Market Growth Trajectory

Cellular Or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2022”, the cellular or mobile telephone services market is expected to grow from $196.85 billion in 2021 to $211.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s cellular or mobile telephone services market research the market is expected to reach $269.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. An increasing number of mobile subscribers is predicted to contribute to the growth of the cellular or mobile telephone services market over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Market

The launch of the Fifth Generation (5G) networks is gaining popularity in the cellular or mobile telephone services market. The current fifth generation of mobile networks is a stimulant for the new industrial revolution because it offers much greater speed and bandwidth than previous networks along with low time for data travel or low latency.

Overview Of The Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Market

The cellular or mobile telephone services market consists of sales of cellular or mobile telephone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide radio communication between mobile and land stations, or between mobile stations, which can be classified into three groups: voice, SMS, and MMS. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Basic Communication, Value-Added

• By Service: 3G Services, 4G Services, 5G Services

• By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare

• By Geography: The global cellular or mobile telephone services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as AT&T Inc., Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, China Mobile Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp, IBM, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Juniper Networks, Tata, Nokia, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Gemalto N.V., Google Inc. and KongZhong Corporation.

Cellular or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cellular or mobile telephone services global market.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

