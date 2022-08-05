Insights Into The Global ATM Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

ATM Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s ATM Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's " ATM Global Market Report 2022”, the ATM market size is expected to grow from $19.94 billion in 2021 to $22.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The global ATM market size is then expected to grow to $28.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. According to the ATM market analysis, the increasing consumer usage of ATMs is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.

Key Trends In The ATM Market

The introduction of Smart ATMs is a recent trend shaping the ATM industry outlook. Smart ATMs are automated teller machines (ATMs) that can do more than just disburse money. Smart ATMs allow for the implementation of cutting-edge technologies that improve the customer experience while also minimizing fraud. For example, in October 2021, Nations Trust Bank, a Sri-Lankan-based Bank, launched the first Smart ATM in Sri Lanka. The new machine is powered by technology and innovation to deliver a unique banking experience, allowing users to withdraw their preferred mix of currency notes to pay for bus or train tickets or eat at the MMC's restaurants. Commuters on the go will be able to save regularly used operations such as withdrawals, bill payments, and cash transfers as favorites, saving time and unnecessary annoyance, owing to capabilities supplied by smart ATMs.

Overview Of The ATM Market

The ATM market consists of sales of ATM services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a specialized computer that makes it convenient to manage a bank account holder's funds. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a type of computerized banking terminal that allows consumers to conduct simple transactions without the assistance of a branch operator or teller. ATMs are convenient as they allow customers to do quick self-service operations such as deposits, cash withdrawals, bill payments, and account transfers. Customers can access banking 24/7 through ATMs.

• By ATM Type: Location Based ATM, Operation Based ATM

• By Solution: On Site, Off Site, Work Site, Mobile

• By Operation: White Label, Green Label, Yellow Label

• By Application: Withdrawal, Transfer, Deposits

• By Geography: The global ATM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Frontech Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Forbes Technosys Ltd, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., G4S plc, Nautilus Hyosung Corporation, RapidCash ATM Ltd., and Lipi Data Systems Ltd.

ATM Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of ATM market. The market report analyzes ATM market size, ATM global market growth drivers, ATM global market segments, ATM global market major players, ATM global market growth across geographies, and ATM global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

