Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s 5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the 5G infrastructure equipment market size is expected grow from $5.86 billion in 2021 to $10.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 69.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 5G infrastructure market share is expected to reach $76.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 64.5%. The adoption of 5G for smart city networks is the primary factor contributing to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of 5G infrastructure equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3978&type=smp

Key Trends In The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

5G infrastructure equipment industry trends include the internet of things (IoT) that has been transforming businesses and peoples’ lives is continuing to ignite new innovations. IoT represents one of the key growth opportunities for 5G telecommunication service providers. A number of factors, including increased demand from consumers and enterprises, and the availability of more affordable devices, are driving the adoption the Internet of Things which in turn is expected to drive 5G infrastructures. 5G will be driven largely by IoT applications including remote healthcare, traffic safety and control, smart grid automation, industrial application and control, and remote manufacturing, training, surgery and education. Growth in IoT technology will drive significant operator investment in 5G technology, spectrum and infrastructure.

Overview Of The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market

The 5G infrastructure equipment market comprises of revenue generated by the sales of 5G network hardware or network communication devices supporting 5G technology by establishments that design, build or develops these 5G network infrastructure. The 5G infrastructures include spectrum, macro-network, small cell, and other network domains.

Learn more on the global 5G infrastructure equipment market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

• By Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)

• By Application: Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Others

• By Geography: The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AT&T, Verizon Communications, Corning, Fujikura Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Beldon, Intel Corporations, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Samsung Electronics, Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation and Nokia Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of global 5G infrastructure equipment market. The market report analyzes global 5G infrastructure equipment market size, 5G infrastructure equipment market growth drivers, 5G infrastructure equipment market segments, global 5G infrastructure equipment market major players, global 5G infrastructure equipment market growth across geographies, and 5G infrastructure equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The 5G infrastructure equipment market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/4g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC