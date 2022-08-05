A decade long practice by Dr Rahi Nagda turns into a healing brand - Dandelion Homoeopathy

Having served 10,000+ patients and treating 500+ ailments (including highly chronic), there is no stopping her and it's just the beginning.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dandelion Homoeopathy, conceptualized by Dr. Rahi Nagda (M.D.) is just another enhancement in her decade long practice started in 2012. By elevating her practice & turning into a brand, she remagnifies her standalone vision of healing more lives & reaching out to more patients throughout the world. At Dandelion, we strive to provide an empowering treatment for every disempowering sickness which lets you connect back to wellness.Dr. Rahi Nagda is reputed to be an original thinker who disrupts the industry with her path breaking concepts in Homoeopathy.Starting off from a non medical background with no finance, she proved that a burning desire blended with hard work and dedication can conquer every impossibility.Dandelion Homoeopathy is her vision to provide treatments to even the most chronic ailments at nominal cost. Her sole and 'soul' purpose remains to inject health back into patients with zero side effects, timeless treatment, super confidence and tireless dedication. Through this brand, she expands her reach to serve maximum number of people across the globe who are looking for treatments which provides them steady healing without burning a hole in their pockets.Dr. Rahi Nagda is on a constant quest to get better and embrace new benchmarks which will show up in her next project (currently in process of being launched) of treating Plants and Animals, because "Every Life Is Special".She serves patients across the world and can be consulted online on audio/video call/zoom/ WhatsApp. Alternatively, you can also drop in at her ultra-chic clinic in Mumbai, India.