Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hematology is a branch of medicine concerned with the study, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases related to the blood. Hematology Analyzers and reagents are used in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of diseases related to red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, blood vessels, bone marrow, lymph nodes, spleen, and the proteins involved in bleeding and clotting. The increasing number of hematologic conditions like anemia, blood cancer and hemorrhagic conditions have created the need for hematology analyzers and reagents. Recently, with the development of new VCS (Volume, Conductivity and Scatter) technology, many new types of automated hematology analyzers and reagents have been introduced in the market. The integration of flow-cytometry and modern hematology analyzers, increasing adoption rate and automation of analyzers due to technological advancements are the key factors, which would drive the growth of hematology analyzers and reagents market during the analysis period. Furthermore, the emerging economies are rapidly adopting to the automation of hematology analyzers, which has increased the demand for automated hematology analyzers in the market. Factors restraining the market growth are high initial setup cost and a stringent regulatory environment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Abbott Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Beckman Coulter

HORIBA

Siemens AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer Healthcare

Cholestech Corporation

Heska Corporation

Horiba Group.

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market, is segmented on the basis of Product type, Application, End User and Geography. The product types considered, in this report include Hematology Analysers, Hemostasis Analysers, Plasma Protein Analysers, Hemoglobin Analysers, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Analyser, Coagulation Analyser, Flow Cytometers, Slide Stainers and Differential Counters. Based on applications, the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is classified into Anemias, Blood Cancers, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune system related conditions and others. The applications segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type for cross sectional analysis. Based on End User, the global hematology analyzers and reagents market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories and Nursing Homes. Geographically, the report is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Few of the strategies adopted by major market players are acquisition and product launch. For instance, in 2012, Transasia acquired IAS Diagnostics and Bio-Rad introduced Liquichek Hematology and Reticulocyte Controls. The companies profiled in this report are Abbott Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, HORIBA, Siemens AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Cholestech Corporation, Heska Corporation and Horiba Group.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis of the global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market by product type helps in understanding the types of equipment that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in future

• Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market is provided

• SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of leading companies for effective strategy formulation

• The Hematology Analyzers and Reagents market scenario is comprehensively analysed in accordance to the key regions

