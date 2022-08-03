Submit Release
State Releases July 2022 General Revenue Report

Jefferson City, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2023 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 38.3 percent compared to July 2021, from $701.3 million last year to $970.3 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 42.3 percent for the year, from $480.5 million last year to $684.0 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 16.9 percent for the year, from $212.5 million last year to $248.5 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 12.1 percent for the year, from $46.0 million last year to $51.5 million this year.

All other collections

  • Increased 96.1 percent for the year, from $19.5 million last year to $38.3 million this year.

Refunds

  • Decreased 9.0 percent for the year, from $57.2 million last year to $52.0 million this year.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

