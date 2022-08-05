The World’s first HUMICORN™, IKAR Holdings established Adelfi Ventures as a global Angel Investor

Mario Diel, Founder, Fadi Saab, Chairman Board of Directors

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR Holdings announced today that it established Adelfi Ventures Ltd. in London as a global Angel Investor and early-stage VC dedicated to support entrepreneurs and start-up companies by providing unique mentorship opportunities as well as advantageous incubator and accelerator programs.

As the world’s first HUMICORN™, IKAR Holdings is a multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment group and business think tank that remains ahead of its peers by focusing on the empowerment of talented young business leaders not only through valuable resources and tangible tools, but more importantly by securing access to practical expertise and wisdom.

Adelfi Ventures aims at practically supporting entrepreneurs by transforming the bold ideas and innovative visions of young founders into sustainably successful businesses that positively impact the quality–of–life for individual young leaders and the betterment of societies at large.

Mario Diel, Founding Chairman of IKAR Holdings recalled that he founded his first company at the age of 23 years and was always looking for an experienced mentor to help navigate turbulent waters and scale business ideas into success: “At that time the concepts of Business Angels or even early-stage VC and Private Equity companies were not actually practiced.

The hard learning experiences endured during subsequent years changed my life, and I promised myself to effectively support young founders once I gained enough experience and success.

The creation of Adelfi Ventures reflects exactly my vision of identifying talented founders and mentoring them strengthened by the accumulated experiences, know-how and global network within IKAR’s ecosystem”.

Fadi Saab, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IKAR Holdings confirmed that the strategic scope of Adelfi Ventures is in-line with our strong business outreach to young leaders that is further reinforced by the advantages offered through the multi-sector operating companies within IKAR’s investment house active in various productive specialties:

“Additionally, since we believe that success is not measured only by financial rewards but rather by the resulting value-added gains to human beings, we have established a not-for-profit NGO based in Vienna, the IKAR Global Institute as a business think-tank dedicated to empowering the youth via special initiatives such as “#1 Million Future Leaders”, “#The Humicorn Club” and the “#The Impact Foundation.

We invite young entrepreneurs and start-up company founders to join our growing ecosystem and benefit from the resources, tools and expertise offered by Adelfi Ventures in gaining access to global markets; obtaining practical operating support; securing equity and working capital funding; and obtaining synergies from collaborating with supportive complementary partners”.