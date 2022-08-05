Free Digital Services for Emirati Entrepreneurs from Habeebi Global Inc.

Habeebi Global Inc. provides free websites and digital marketing to Emirati owned startups.

Habeebi Global launches Emirati Entrepreneur Empowerment Program to provide free digital and consultancy services to Emirati Entrepreneurs

We provide a host of digital tools, including a free website, free digital marketing and free branding and consultancy sessions for Emirati entrepreneurs and Emirati-operated startups.” — Habeebi Global Inc.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habeebi Global Inc, one of the region's biggest branding consultancies launches Emirati Entrepreneur Empowerment Program (EEE), offering Emirati-owned and operated business free digital tools to help them in their entrepreneurial journey.

The program provides Emirati entrepreneurs with a free website for their business along with 30 days of free digital marketing across all social media and setting up of a free business profile on Google for easy discoverability. The program also provides one free session of idea validation, branding consultancy and strategy consultancy. Apart from the free tools, Habeebi Global also has announced that it will provide all its business automation tools including small-business ERP, CRM, Accounting and Auditing software and more, at a 51 % discount for Emirati-owned startups.

"The United Arab Emirates is one of the most entrepreneurial and inclusive countries in the world, where anyone can make their dreams a reality if they put in the work. The recent announcement made by His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai that encourages more Emirati citizens to start their own business ventures will definitely bring forth great changes in the business landscape of the region", a spokesperson for Habeebi Global said.

The ubiquity of internet and the increasing adoption of new technology by millennials and the Gen-Z has created an increasing need for all businesses to have a digital storefront, which is as important as having a physical location. A website is no more an ornamental counterpart of a physical business, it is the extension of the business in the digital domain. And with 89% of the consumers making their purchase decisions online, it is simply imperative for all businesses to be online, and market their products and services there.

The EEE program by Habeebi Global has already provided free websites and digital marketing services to dozens of Emirati-owned businesses. "A standard website and digital marketing package costs between AED 5,000 to AED 15,000 in the current market. By giving away these digital tools for free, we hope to alleviate the financial burden of the startup entrepreneur. Simply visit our website, fill in the details and we will handle the rest", the spokesperson added.