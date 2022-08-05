Halloween Company Offers Online Vision Test To Sell Spooky Contact Lenses
Elevate Your Costume This Year While Being SafeMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for the 2022 holiday season, Wicked Eyez once again puts itself at the forefront of Halloween Contact Lens providers by announcing its continued partnership with Visibly. Already America’s #1 brand of theatrical contact lenses, this partnership with Visibly allows Wicked Eyez to enhance its services by offering its customers the ability to take an online vision test and get a valid prescription from a licensed optometrist, all from the comfort of their own home.
According to Scott Smiledge of Wicked Eyez, “While more and more people are now including theatrical lenses as part of their Halloween celebration, many still don’t know that, under federal law, all contact lenses require a prescription … even non-corrective Halloween lenses. This means that, till now, even if you didn’t have any vision issues, you’d still need to visit an optometrist to buy theatrical contact lenses. Wicked Eyez has been the leader in offering safe, high-quality contact lenses sold legally by verifying contact lens prescriptions for over 20 years, and this partnership with Visibly allows us to continue this tradition by giving our customers the option to avoid a doctor’s visit and conveniently get their contact lens prescription online.”
“At Visibly, we believe in providing vision resources that are available to anyone, anywhere, and at any time,'' says Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly. We’re very excited to partner with Wicked Eyez to allow even more people to have easier access to affordable vision care during the Halloween season and all year round.”
With only a smartphone and a computer, customers at Wicked Eyez looking to enhance their appearance can now get their vision checked online in only 5 minutes. The smartphone is used to navigate the customer through the process step by step and is used like a remote control. After the test is complete, the results are sent to a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist to review before issuing a prescription for Halloween lenses. Currently, this service is available in 37 states for those between the ages of 18 and 55, and the prescription can be used anywhere Wicked Eyez / Gothika lenses are sold. At only $29.95, the cost is less than an office visit and is valid for one year.
“While we are excited to be able to offer the convenience of this new service, we are also committed to helping ensure our customers’ health safety,” says Smiledge. “So, it is important to note that any online or remote-based vision test can’t fully replace an in-office visit with a licensed professional. If this is the first time you have worn contact lenses, you should see an optometrist or ophthalmologist in person to get properly fitted for contact lenses. Even if you are using contacts for purely theatrical or cosmetic purposes, everyone’s eyes are unique, and a doctor will help make sure that your lenses fit your unique eye shape. Wearing contact lenses that do not fit properly can have severe consequences to your vision.”
Wicked Eyez / Gothika brand contact lenses are also available directly through many eye care professionals across the country. Wicked Eyez is based out of Marietta, GA. Head here to shop: wickedeyez.com
About Visibly
Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital eye care technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.
Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.
