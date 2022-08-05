Luxe Blades installs synthetic grass playground surface for BASIS Charter School

Benbrook School Playground

BASIS Charter school in Benbrook Texas just installed a brand new playground surface made of synthetic grass from Luxe Blades.

Luxe Blades is changing the way kids play, by giving them a safe surface to play on year after year.” — Nick Ogilvie

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASIS Charter school in Benbrook Texas just installed a brand new playground surface made of synthetic grass from Luxe Blades. The surface is designed to be safe and durable for kids of all ages. With the increasing popularity of synthetic grass, more and more schools are choosing this option as a way to create a functional and beautiful play area. "The benefits of our synthetic turf are many," says spokesperson for Luxe Blades, "not only is it safe and looks great, but it's also low maintenance and easy to keep clean." When asked about the decision to go with Luxe Blades, Spokesperson said, "The safety of our students is always our top priority, and we're confident that this surface will provide a safe environment for years to come." For more information on Luxe Blade's line of synthetic turf products, please visit www.luxeblades.com.



Luxe Blades Installs State-of-the-Art Playground Surface for BASIS Charter School in Benbrook Texas

BASIS Charter school in Benbrook Texas has just installed a brand new playground surface made of synthetic grass from Luxe Blades. The surface is designed to be safe and durable for kids of all ages. With the increasing popularity of synthetic grass, more and more schools are choosing this option as a way to create a functional and beautiful play area.

As concerns over safety and health hazards continue to grow, more and more schools are turning to synthetic grass as an alternative solution. Luxe Blades is proud to have installed a new artificial turf playground surface at BASIS Charter school in Benbrook Texas. Our synthetic grass is designed for durability and safety, making it the perfect choice for any playground environment. According to a recent study, injuries sustained on synthetic turf are 90% less likely than those sustained on traditional hard surfaces - so you can feel confident that your children will be safe while playing on our product. Contact us today to learn more about our artificial turf products or schedule a consultation with one of our experts!