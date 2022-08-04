Submit Release
Monetary and financial statistics – June 2022

MACAU, August 4 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rose in June. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits grew 1.1% and 2.5% respectively. M1 thus increased 2.1% from one month earlier.  Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.7%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.8% to MOP680.1 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 4.2% and 2.2% respectively.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.8%, 48.0%, 6.3% and 7.2% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.8% from the preceding month to MOP659.6 billion while non-resident deposits also expanded 5.1% to MOP370.8 billion.  Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.4% to MOP262.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector grew 1.9% from a month earlier to MOP1,292.8 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.7%, 48.9%, 6.9% and 22.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector increased by 1.4% from a month ago to MOP564.8 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “transport, warehouse and communications” and “restaurants, hotels and similar” increased at respective rates of 3.0% and 2.1% compared with a quarter ago, whereas “construction and public works” and “wholesale and retail trade” fell 2.5% and 0.9% respectively. Meanwhile, external loans rose 1.7% to MOP791.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went up by 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,356.1 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.0%, 37.8%, 17.0% and 26.7% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-June, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector rose from 60.8% at end-May to 61.3%.  On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 105.3% to 104.9%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 72.5% and 62.5% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 0.77% at end-May to 0.79%.

