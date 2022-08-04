Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.3.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Pam Chueh, 52, of Sacramento, has been appointed State Chief Equity Officer at the California Government Operations Agency. Chueh has been Executive Director at the WarmLine Family Resource Center since 2020. She was Director of the Assembly Fellowship Program at California State University, Sacramento from 2011 to 2020. Chueh was Special Assistant to the Speaker of the California State Assembly from 2008 to 2011, where she was Senior Consultant for the API Caucus from 2003 to 2008, a Legislative Aide in the Office of Assemblymember George Nakano from 1999 to 2001 and a Field Representative in the Office of Assemblymember Scott Wildman in 1998. She was Community and Government Relations Manager at Kaiser Permanente, San Jose in 2008. She held several positions at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services from 1993 to 2003, including Legislative Consultant, GAIN Case Manager and Job Developer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,328. Chueh is a Democrat.

Eleanor O. Uribe, 53, of Fresno, has been appointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences. Uribe has been Faculty Field Liaison at California State University, Fresno since 2012. She was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2008 to 2012. She was a Social Worker Practitioner at the Fresno County Department of Social Services from 1994 to 2008. Uribe earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, Fresno. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Uribe is registered without party preference.

Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, 68, of Redondo Beach, has been appointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Grenot-Scheyer has been a Professor Emeritus at California State University, Long Beach since 2021, where she was Dean of the College of Education from 2008 to 2016 and Faculty from 1988 to 2016. She was Assistant Vice Chancellor of Educator Preparation and Public School Programs at the California State University, Office of the Chancellor from 2016 to 2021. Grenot-Scheyer is a board member of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Special Education from California State University, Los Angeles and the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Grenot-Scheyer is a Democrat.

Alexis Takagi, 21, of Mountain View, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. Takagi has been a Doctoral Candidate in social justice leadership in higher education at the Santa Clara University School of Education and Counseling Psychology since 2022. She has been an Educational Specialist at Learnfully Inc. since 2022. Takagi was a Thriving Neighbors Student Mentor at Ignatian Center for Jesuit Education at Santa Clara University from 2021 to 2022. She was Executive Producer of the “I am Innocent” Podcast and Communications Intern at the Northern California Innocence Project in 2021. Takagi was an Associate Genealogist at the Institute for Research in the Social Sciences at Stanford University from 2021 to 2022. She was a Mathematics Tutor for Pass the Torch at Foothill College in 2020. Takagi was a Marketing Intern at Dream Volunteers in 2019. She is a member of the Sigma Xi Honors Society, Western Psychological Association, American Association for Public Opinion Research, Alpha Sigma Nu Honors Society, Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, Independent California Colleges Advocate Program, Santa Clara University’s Transfer Student Ambassador Program, American Psychological Association, Northern California Innocence Community Ambassador Program and Santa Clara University’s LEAD Scholars Program. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Takagi is a Democrat.