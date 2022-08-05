DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 2, 2022

DATCP Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

UW-Madison Contact: Jesse Brookstein, Meat Science and Animal Biologics Outreach Specialist, (608) 263-4891, brookstein@wisc.edu

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) basics training August 17-18, 2022 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to strengthen the state's meat processing supply chain and workforce. The Meat Talent Development Program includes efforts t​o attract students to meat careers, provide financial support to students in Wisconsin meat processing training programs, support meat processing program development, and connect the industry with potential employees.

The training will discuss HACCP principles and the development and implementation of HACCP plans and programs, including new U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) regulations for meat and poultry establishments. This course will include topic presentations, provide a hands-on opportunity to develop HACCP program components, and satisfy the training requirement specified in the 1996 Pathogen Reduction/HACCP regulation. Participants that complete the training will receive a certificate of completion and their name will be added to a registry of HACCP trained individuals that is maintained by the International Meat and Poultry HACCP Alliance.

The registration fee is $500 per person and includes materials, handouts, and other training needs. Lodging and parking is not included. Participants that reside in Wisconsin can request tuition reimbursement through DATCP's Meat Talent Development Program during check-in at the event.

The training is limited to 60 participants. Registration will remain open until the course is filled and is available at https://meatsciences.qa.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/short-courses-workshops/basic-haccp-training-for-meat-poultry-processors/. Questions about the training should be directed to University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Outreach Specialist Jesse Brookstein at (608) 263-4891 or brookstein@wisc.edu.

