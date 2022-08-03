Mud Mill Pond Boat Ramp to Temporarily Reopen Due to Change in Dam Construction Schedule

The dam at Mud Mill Pond near Marydel is to undergo renovation over the next six months to include replacing gates in the spillway and installation of stabilizing rip rap./DNREC photo

Facility Now Set to Close for Dam Project Aug. 22

Due to a recent change in the Mud Mill Pond dam construction schedule, the Mud Mill Pond boat ramp and adjacent parking lot near Marydel has been reopened, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The boat ramp and parking lot will close from Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 until March 2023 due to construction activities associated with Mud Mill Pond dam improvements.

With the Mud Mill Pond boat ramp to be closed at that time for the remainder of 2022 and into next year, anglers who fish from a boat or shore from public fishing access areas can alternatively use the Derby Pond boat ramp near Camden or Garrisons Lake boat ramp near Smyrna.

For more information regarding the boat ramp closure, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

For more information regarding dam the construction activities, contact the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship Dam Safety program at 302-834-5557.

