User-Controlled Data Encryption is Now Available in PDF.co on the Business 2 Plan and Higher
ByteScout helps businesses to automate and speed up their workflows, and recently the team has announced User-Controlled Data Encryption for Business 2+ usersWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co is the API platform for PDF announcing today that User-Controlled Data Encryption is available for their users of Business 2 and higher plans. It includes built-in custom data encryption (encryption of output files, decryption of input files) using strong encryption like AES (encrypt type).
Before the update, strong encryption was used when storing data. However, the new improvement provides encryption of data itself. With strong encryption, custom encryption keys add another powerful layer of protection. You can check out more details here.
Moreover, the overall API platform security was improved and enriched with a new feature providing a one-time password when logging into the account.
As this security update takes place, SalesForce support is substantially improved too. With new functions such as base64 output and user-controlled data encryption users can quickly integrate and create secure and protected document processing workflows.
PDF.co is a fully-featured web API for PDF extraction, generation, and editing. Besides, it offers innumerable integrations to create automated workflows between your apps for more efficient document management & synchronization, data collection, etc.
SECURE, SCALABLE, AND AFFORDABLE DATA EXTRACTION SOLUTION THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
As ByteScout constantly improves its portfolio in the workflow automation environment, it is important to create new connections with popular integration platforms. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Make, Airtable, Salesforce, Google Apps Script, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
Media Relations
ByteScout, Inc.
+1 888-908-2357
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn