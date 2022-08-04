Submit Release
CBP Officers Apprehend Man Wanted for Homicide

PRESIDIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the port here apprehended a man with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

On August 2, CBP officers encountered a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via vehicle. During primary inspection by CBP officers it was revealed there was an outstanding warrant for homicide (negligent manslaughter-vehicle). The individual was secured and a secondary inspection was conducted utilizing biometric verification which confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide (negligence manslaughter-vehicle) by the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton, Oklahoma.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” said Port Director Jesus Chavez. 

The suspect was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

