Washington State to receive rural transformation grant

OLYMPIA – The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced that the state will receive a $5 million Community Health Access and Rural Transformation (CHART) Model grant.

The CHART Model will help transform the health care system in rural communities in the North Central region (representing Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties). Through this model, the Health Care Authority (HCA), North Central Accountable Community of Health, and community partners will work together to:

Address and reduce health equity disparities.

Improve access to high-quality, whole-person care.

Improve population health.

The model spans seven years, beginning this fall.

For more information about the CHART Model, visit Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ website or HCA’s rural transformation webpage.

