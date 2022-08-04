Submit Release
Washington State to receive rural transformation grant

OLYMPIA – The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced that the state will receive a $5 million Community Health Access and Rural Transformation (CHART) Model grant.

The CHART Model will help transform the health care system in rural communities in the North Central region (representing Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties). Through this model, the Health Care Authority (HCA), North Central Accountable Community of Health, and community partners will work together to:

  • Address and reduce health equity disparities.
  • Improve access to high-quality, whole-person care.
  • Improve population health.

The model spans seven years, beginning this fall.  

For more information about the CHART Model, visit Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ website or HCA’s rural transformation webpage

The Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA) is committed to whole-person care, integrating physical health and behavioral health services for better results and healthier residents.

HCA purchases health care for more than 2.5 million Washington residents through Apple Health (Medicaid), the Public Employees Benefits Board (PEBB) Program, the School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) Program, and the COFA Islander Health Care Program. As the largest health care purchaser in the state, we lead the effort to transform health care, helping ensure Washington residents have access to better health and better care at a lower cost.

