New Mexico cannabis sales hit record high in July

Sales show no sign of slowing down since launch of adult-use

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Thursday announced that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales.

During the month of July, licensed retailers around the state reported over $40 million in cannabis sales. July adult-use cannabis sales alone topped $23 million. Cannabis sales totaled more than $39 million in April, the first month of legalized recreational sales and the previous record high, with April adult-use sales totaling just over $22 million.

“These numbers show that the impressive sales generated in the first month of legalized recreational cannabis sales were no fluke – and this is only the beginning,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We’ve established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large.”

The state’s population centers of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Hobbs, and Rio Rancho saw the highest July sales numbers.

The Cannabis Control Division releases sales numbers monthly, with data being available at the beginning of each month for the month prior.  

