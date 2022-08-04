Submit Release
Conduct Board Announces August Disciplinary Hearings

The four August cases are scheduled to be heard at the Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four August disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

August 17
Reinstatement of Brenden Edward Delay, Petitioner; Disciplinary Counsel, Relator
Case No. 2017-046
Petitioner’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

August 25
Disciplinary Counsel v. Joyce Ann Plummer
Case No. 2022-011
Respondent’s counsel: Dean C. Henry, Tiffin
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

August 30
Toledo Bar Association v. Frank James Simmons, Jr.
Case No. 2022-006
Respondent’s counsel: Jack P. Viren, Jr., Toledo
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, S. Front St., Columbus

August 30-31
Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt
Case No. 2022-014
Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

