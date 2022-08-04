Conduct Board Announces August Disciplinary Hearings

The four August cases are scheduled to be heard at the Moyer Judicial Center in Columbus.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four August disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Petitioner’s counsel: NoneHearing location: Thomas A. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

August 25

Disciplinary Counsel v. Joyce Ann Plummer

Case No. 2022-011

Respondent’s counsel: Dean C. Henry, Tiffin

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

August 30

Toledo Bar Association v. Frank James Simmons, Jr.

Case No. 2022-006

Respondent’s counsel: Jack P. Viren, Jr., Toledo

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, S. Front St., Columbus

August 30-31

Disciplinary Counsel v. John Robert Estadt

Case No. 2022-014

Respondent’s counsel: Richard C. Alkire, Cleveland

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus