Aug 1, 2022 - Jackson, MS

by: Entergy

Economic development groups in eight Mississippi counties will boost their marketing and strategic-planning power with 50/50 matching grants from Entergy Mississippi’s Excellerator Competitive Communities program.

The grant program, now in its sixth year, helps county economic development organizations enhance their appeal to companies looking to expand or locate new facilities. This year, Entergy Mississippi has awarded $56,500 in grants, bringing the six-year total to more than $479,000.

“Supporting economic development through targeted Excellerator grants is one way we’re investing in our communities and in the future,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “Having quality industrial sites and facilities is just one piece of the puzzle. These groups also must keep up with the latest trends in marketing design, technology and communication to gain and maintain a competitive edge. That’s exactly what our Excellerator program is designed to help them do.”

Entergy Mississippi’s latest grants support marketing and strategic-planning activities in areas such as website development, promotional videos and publications, and detailed action plans with short- and long-term goals and objectives. Other grant categories include industrial building enhancements and site readiness. This year’s grant recipients are:

Marketing:

Adams County

Bolivar County

Claiborne County

Grenada County – Grenada Lake

Jefferson Davis County

Madison County MegaSite

Rankin County

Strategic planning:

Washington County Economic Alliance



“Counties that participate in our grant program understand that innovation and a forward-thinking mindset are key drivers of success,” Gardner said. “Our Excellerator grants are funding some outstanding projects that will help elevate our communities’ economic development efforts and position them for greater success in the future. All of these groups do great work, and we look forward to seeing the benefits that result from their marketing and strategic-planning projects.”

Click here for more information.