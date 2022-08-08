LENDINGPAD® PARTNERS WITH ACUMA, GIVING CREDIT UNIONS COMPETITIVE EDGE

Embracing the “Lend Better, Together” motto.

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad is pleased to announce that it will be joining the ACUMA organization in 2022. The partnership is dedicated to helping credit unions become the premier provider of home loans for their membership through the advanced and modern mortgage banking technology that LendingPad offers. LendingPad is committed to upholding the core values of ACUMA and is excited for the collaborations to come.

Together, the goal is to help credit unions be competitive in the mortgage banking space in an ever changing market. Composed of diverse individuals, each with years of real world mortgage industry knowledge, LendingPad's team of professionals have developed an incredibly modern, cloud-based Loan Origination System that enables its users to scale their business in a way that has never been done before.

“Built by mortgage professionals for mortgage professionals, LendingPad is the ultimate centralized LOS to scale your mortgage lending business and best serve your members. We are honored to bring this cutting edge technology to the ACUMA community,” said Dan Smith, Vice President of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

“As the only trade association focused on supporting credit union mortgage professionals, ACUMA strives to provide its members with tools critical to their success. Working with organizations like LendingPad, whose innovative technology is an industry game changer, will bring renewed energy to any credit union mortgage division. We are proud to partner with LendingPad," added Peter J. Benjamin, CMB, President at ACUMA.

Not only does LendingPad offer cutting edge technology, it also has a live, US-based support team that is available around the clock in five different languages. Along with the extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well suited to create an unforgettable experience for credit union employees and members, while upholding ACUMA’s core value of high-quality training and education.

About ACUMA

The American Credit Union Mortgage Association is an organization of and for credit unions dedicated to the simple principle that credit unions have both an obligation and a competitive need to become a “premier provider of home loans for their membership.” Our Mission is to be the complete “Source” for Credit Unions and their business Partners, for information, networking and advocacy for mortgage lending and housing finance.

More about ACUMA can be found on their website www.acuma.org.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern loan origination system (LOS) serving credit unions, bankers, lenders and brokers. LendingPad’s solutions elevate the efficiency, compliance, and information security of these institutions. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a Member of the Mortgage Banker's Association (MBA), the MISMO organization and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to https://www.lendingpad.com/, or call (800) 900-2823.