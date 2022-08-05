Kit Carson County, Colorado, Modernizes with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Excel-based budgeting was impeding the multi-tasking Kit Carson County Administrator. OpenGov local government budgeting software helped her pick up the pace.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The County Administrator of Kit Carson County, CO, needed to update her budgeting process, stat, so she partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, for local government budgeting software.
Kit Carson County, named for the legendary frontiersman, is located in East Central Colorado along the Kansas border. There, the County Administrator’s job is multi-faceted. Besides her role as the top executive, she also leads Human Resources and Finance. As she juggled multiple responsibilities, she soon found the need to modernize the County’s Excel-driven budgeting process. She also wanted a way to bring data to life for the County’s Commissioners. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning filled both needs.
OpenGov Budgeting & Planning replaces error-prone manual budgeting with automated processes that can cut budget development time in half. Using OpenGov’s online solution, the Kit Carson County Administrator will be able to improve workforce planning by developing salary projections and increasing visibility into cost drivers. She’ll also have the ability to transform strategic planning by forecasting long-term expenditures. Finally, she’ll be able to consolidate the County’s financial information into user-friendly, visual reports that will help her and County Commissioners analyze trends and make more informed decisions.
Kit Carson County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
