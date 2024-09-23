Clifton Water District, CO Enhances Operations with Cartegraph Asset Management

CLIFTON WATER DISTRICT, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After struggling with an outdated system that lacked asset management capabilities and made workflows inefficient, Clifton Water District in Colorado recognized the need for a more modern solution. The District found its answer with Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov, a leading software provider known for transforming local government operations through digital innovation.Clifton Water District, located in Mesa County, serves over 13,000 customers and has long sought to improve its asset tracking and reporting processes. The existing system was clunky, with limited data quality and no streamlined workflows for the distribution team. The District needed a platform that offered true asset management, from tracking the lifecycle and condition of assets to automating preventative maintenance plans. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its seamless integration with GIS, making it a top choice in the District’s software search.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, Clifton Water District anticipates significant improvements in daily operations. The District is looking forward to eliminating manual, paper-based processes and leveraging the software’s advanced reporting capabilities. Additionally, the team is excited about the ability to monitor asset conditions in real-time, helping them extend asset life cycles and improve overall system reliability.Clifton Water District Schools joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

