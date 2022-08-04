Claire Serrault-Wiseman selected for district magistrate judge position in ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline County. 
 
The commission conducted public interviews of nominees for the position August 3 at the Saline County Courthouse. 
 
Serrault-Wiseman’s new position will be effective on her swearing-in. She is a court services officer for the 28th Judicial District.  
 
The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. The position was among several certified bySupreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. 
 
Eligibility requirements 
 
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be: 

  •  resident of Saline County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
     

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
     

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months. 

Term of office 
 
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 
 
Nominating commission 
 
The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; David Stanley of Bennington; Jay Macy of Minneapolis; Lance Cochran, Robert German, Peter Johnston, Donald Merriman, and Christine Ritter of Salina; and Robert Martin of Solomon.

