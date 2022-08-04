Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A3004384                                                        

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: VSP Berlin                       

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/4/2022 - 0609 hrs.

STREET: VT Rte. 17

TOWN: Fayston

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kevin Ramos

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laredo, TX

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 8/4/2022 at approximately 0609 hrs. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Dept. and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte. 17, Fayston.  

 

Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the roadway and down an embankment.  The operator sustained minor injuries to his hand.  The vehicle's passenger, Ruben Garcia, was transported to UVMC with suspected back injuries.  The initially cause for the crash was defective equipment and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for defective equipment, T23 VSA 1221 will be issued.

 

VT Rte. 17 remains closed while crews work to remove the vehicles and make repairs to the roadway. 

 

 

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

