Berlin Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3004384
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/4/2022 - 0609 hrs.
STREET: VT Rte. 17
TOWN: Fayston
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kevin Ramos
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Laredo, TX
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 8/4/2022 at approximately 0609 hrs. Vermont State Police, Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Dept. and EMS, as well as Barre Town EMS responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on VT Rte. 17, Fayston.
Investigation determined a truck towing a trailer had gone off the roadway and down an embankment. The operator sustained minor injuries to his hand. The vehicle's passenger, Ruben Garcia, was transported to UVMC with suspected back injuries. The initially cause for the crash was defective equipment and a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for defective equipment, T23 VSA 1221 will be issued.
VT Rte. 17 remains closed while crews work to remove the vehicles and make repairs to the roadway.
