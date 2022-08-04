Joseph A. Cannon Named Of Counsel At Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC is pleased to announce that Joseph A. Cannon, lawyer and public advocate, has joined its law firm as Of Counsel.

Following a clerkship out of law school with the Hon. Aldon J. Anderson, U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, Cannon began his legal career as an associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. He was a partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Pillsbury Madison & Sutro (and later Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman) where he specialized in environmental, energy and administrative law as well as co-leading the firm’s public policy practice.

Cannon comes to Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC with significant public sector service achievements including having served as the Associate Administrator for Policy & Resource Management at the United States Environmental Protection Agency where he oversaw the budget preparation and implementation, the regulatory review process including engaging with the Office of Management and Budget. Subsequently Cannon served as Assistant Administrator for Air & Radiation at the EPA, having been appointed by President Reagan and confirmed by the Senate. In that capacity he was responsible for implementing the Clean Air Act and enforcing its provisions. He has testified a number of times before various committees of Congress.

In addition to his legal career Cannon has served as President of Young Living Essential Oils, President & CEO of the Fuel Freedom Foundation, President of Millennium Bulk Terminals, and Editor of the Deseret News, a major daily newspaper in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was CEO & Chairman of Geneva Steel (then NYSE: GNV) where he played a leading role in the acquisition of the Geneva Steel works from USX Corporation.

Cannon has served on a number of prestigious boards and positions including: member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council (appointed by President George H. W. Bush), Trustee of the American Enterprise Institute, member of the Salt Lake Olympic Organizing Committee, Empower America, the American Iron & Steel Institute, the International Iron & Steel Institute, the Utah Symphony, Utah Opera, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Climate Institute (Founding Member), the National Advisory Council of the BYU Marriott School of Management. He has also served as Chairman of the Utah Republican Party and member of the Republican National Committee. Cannon has received the Torch of Liberty Award from the Anti-Defamation League.

“I am pleased to be joining the prestigious D.C.-based law firm of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C.,” said Joseph Cannon, “the firm, which is noted for its ground-breaking work in representing American victims of terrorism, has consistently shown unwavering dedication to its clients and remarkable creativity in its approach to problem solving.”

“We are proud to be adding Joe Cannon—an accomplished lawyer, businessman, public servant and civic leader—to our team,” said Richard D. Heideman, Esq., Senior Counsel of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C., “Both Joe’s myriad of professional accomplishments and his quality of character bring important and significant value to our firm’s tireless pursuit of justice on behalf of all our clients.”

About Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C.

The law firm of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, P.C. (www.HNKlaw.com), based in Washington, DC, is a global firm with affiliates in various parts of the world. Richard D. Heideman, Noel J. Nudelman, Tracy R. Kalik and other members, associates and affiliates of the firm have extensive experience in complex litigation. The firm has served as lead counsel in numerous cases on behalf of victims of terror and their family members who have been killed or injured in terrorist attacks throughout the world. The firm has successfully brought cases against Libya, the Syrian Arab Republic, The Islamic Republic of Iran, the PA/PLO, Arab Bank plc and others accused of funding or providing material support for terror and continues committed to seeking justice on behalf of Americans who have suffered at the hands of terrorists, their sponsors, supporters and funders.