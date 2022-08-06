Working Solutions NYC Announces Class Action Against Grocery Delivery Service for Alleged Unpaid Wages and Overtime
Working Solutions NYC is a team of employment law attorneys working in New York City and New Jersey.
Workers have extensive rights to earned wages and overtime pay under New York state law.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working Solutions NYC, a team of employment attorneys working on severance, FMLA, and unpaid wages issues in New York and New Jersey at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/, is announcing a class action against grocery delivery service firm, Getir, for failing to pay packers and other in-store personnel for worked lunch breaks and necessary pre-shift work, among other violations. The case number is Case: 1:22-cv-04020-ENV-RLM, Complaint Number is Document 1, and the court of record is the US District Court, Eastern District of New York.
— Chris Q. Davis
"Workers have extensive rights to earned wages and overtime pay under New York state law," explained Chris Q. Davis, managing partner at the law firm. "Our law firm's action extends to Getir employees in New York City, Boston, and Chicago. All current and former Getir packers and in-store employees are eligible to join."
Persons who would like to read the complaint, can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/wp-content/uploads/Complaint-Brooks-et-al-v.-Getir.pdf. Those who want to read a summary can visit https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/firm-files-class-action-lawsuit-against-grocery-delivery-service-getir-for-wage-violations/.
Those who want to learn more are referred to a the online magazine, Insider, which wrote a piece on the company at https://www.businessinsider.com/getir-under-investigation-new-york-states-department-of-labor-2022-7. The magazine reported on the lawsuit and Getir's history of employing unfair and sketchy pay practices. The article explains how Getir has altered the way it pays its employees and tracks their hours multiple times, resulting in confusion and errors.
UNPAID WAGES AND OVERTIME
Beyond this particular case, issues of unpaid wages and overtime are more common than one might think in New York state. Employees who believe that they are owed wages, however, can take steps to protect their rights. First, they can read up on issues of unpaid wages and overtime in New York City (NYC), and New York more generally. A good place to start is the law firm's page on unpaid wages and overtime at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/for-employees/unpaid-wages-and-overtime/. Second, they can reach out for a confidential attorney consultation. Third, working with an attorney, employees can decide what the next best steps are. Any employee who feels that they are being taken advantage of is encouraged to reach out for a confidential consultation at https://www.workingsolutionsnyc.com/contact-2/. Media representatives can reach out to Chris Q. Davis for further commentary and insights at that website address as well.
ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS NYC
Working Solutions NYC is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here