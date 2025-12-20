Automotive Defense Specialists Announces Updated Content on Duties of a Bureau of Automotive Repair License Lawyer

Automotive Defense Specialists is proud to announce updated content for smog license violations and suspensions.

A smog shop owner must be ready to defend their STAR and/or smog license against the Bureau of Auto Repair.” — William Ferreira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of lawyers representing smog and auto repair shops against the California Bureau of Automotive Repair, is proud to announce new content on how to protect a smog test license. The value of a smog and/or STAR license in California is clear to any business owner. Without one, a business cannot legally operate. However, the powerful regulatory agency can initiate an investigation that could end badly."A smog shop owner must be ready to defend their STAR and/or smog license against the Bureau of Auto Repair. Nonetheless, the agency may dismiss their defense and move forward with the suspension or revocation anyway," explained William Ferreira, lead attorney at Automotive Defense Specialists. "Our defense lawyers can help with a solid defense and hopefully get the agency to take a more in-depth look at the situation."The newly updated content can be viewed at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/ . The allegations against a smog tech or auto repair shop can be complicated; using an attorney can best represent both the facts and the law vis-à-vis the state regulatory agency. A STAR certification or smog license can be the lifeline of a successful smog testing business in California. The threat of losing either or both licenses due to a Bureau of Automotive Repair action could shut down a smog testing business. STAR-certified smog shops are responsible for helping check, repair, and clear difficult 'high emissions' vehicles. The irony is that overzealous enforcement by the agency may result in fewer smog stations and more difficulty for consumers in complying with California's strict emissions standards.Automotive Defense Specialists is a law firm of Bureau of Automotive Repair License Lawyers who represent smog technicians and auto repair shop owners. Individuals who have received a Bureau of Auto Repair letter, citation, or suspension letter can contact the firm for support. The legal team defends smog testing and auto repair businesses throughout California, from San Diego to Eureka. The law firm has offices in Northern and Southern California. Details on when to contact a smog check attorney and what they can do to help can be viewed at https://automotivedefense.com/about/services/smog-check-attorney/ The law firm assists smog shops and smog technicians involved in criminal cases or disputes with the Bureau of Auto Repair. Individuals can reach out to the firm for a complimentary consultation at https://automotivedefense.com/contact/ ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists ( https://automotivedefense.com/ ) is a leading law firm that represents auto repair facilities specializing in smog testing and repairs. The firm also represents smog technicians fighting a BAR accusation letter. Legal support includes Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and STAR suspensions. The lawyers can step in and work with the Bureau of Auto Repair to have a charge dismissed. Each smog violation notice can be different. If the case does need to go to court, the legal team can defend against the Bureau of Automotive Repair. The company provides phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and other professionals facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.