Several cities in California proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day
On Never Give Up Day we praise the resilience, determination and courage with which people maintain their struggle against overwhelming odds.”CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Corona, Daly City, Hemet and Oakley proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, The Mayoral proclamation signals the city's role in recognizing its community's impactful resilience and determination.
— Mr Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day provides a global platform that encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and, more generally, citizens, to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
"This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going."
Whether it is reaching your dream or fighting illness. Whether financial foes cause you stress and despair or relationship tension negatively impacts your emotional and physical health. Whether it is hard to get over someone you’ve lost or hard to do when you’ve been let down and left out. Even during the roughest times, there are often untapped reserves of physical and emotional strength to call upon to help you persevere through challenges.
The purpose of Never Give Up Day is to lower the rate of people 'giving up' and increase the rate of people 'persevering'.
Here are the many cities that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Fargo (ND), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park ( FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
