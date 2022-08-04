Robert W. Wirtz 1942-2022

Robert W. Wirtz, 80, of Bismarck, ND passed away July 24th. Robert was a graduate and very active supporter of Stanford University and the School of Law, University of North Dakota.

He practiced law for many years for the state of North Dakota.

He was preceded in death by his wife Verna Jean and his parents Dr Wilbur and Rae Wirtz. Internment will be next to his wife at Fairview Cemetery in Lane, SD.

Robert is survived by his sister in law, Carol Demlo of Alamosa, Co and brother in law, Dale Lang of Watertown, SD.

