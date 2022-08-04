Opkey Recognized in Independent Research Firm’s 2022 Continuous Automation Testing Platforms Landscape
Opkey is acknowledged in the top tier of software providers for the first time.
This is a proud moment for Opkey, as Forrester is one of the most trusted research firms in the world. We're confident that as we continue to grow, Forrester will continue to recognize us.”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, has been recognized by Forrester, a global research and advisory firm, in its latest report, The Continuous Automation Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2022.
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO and co-founder
Forrester’s report explains that, “Enterprise test professionals implement continuous automation testing platforms to:
1) Generate and maintain functional, business, and API tests automatically
2) Identify issues early in the build cycle, and
3) Drive collaboration and insights for all testers.”
The report also explains how AI & machine learning are disrupting the market, inferring that “Vendors are using AI & ML in a variety of ways,” including suggesting what to automate based on time constraints, and automatically maintaining tests as UIs change through a capability known as self-healing.
Forrester’s vendor landscape helps organizations understand the value they can expect from a continuous automation testing platform provider, and aids enterprises in making their selection.
Opkey's CEO and Co-founder, Pankaj Goel, had this to say: "This is a proud moment for Opkey, as Forrester is one of the most trusted research firms in the world. We're confident that as we continue to grow, Forrester will continue to recognize us."
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-built test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of test automation.
Media Contacts:
Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 973-769-8662
noah.keil@opkey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn