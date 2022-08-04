Three Brokers Build the Answer to CRE Tech Woes

It’s Time to Re-Imagine the way we Search for Commercial Real Estate

DENVER, CO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chances are, if you’re a Commercial Broker in Colorado, you have been hearing rumblings about or are coming across branded cards with QR codes for a new local CRE Tech Startup—The Commercial Co-Op. This startup aims to solve the ever-growing problem of high priced & low quality Search and Marketing products specific to Commercial Real Estate.

“Ask any Commercial Broker if they feel they are getting a great value for the price they pay for tech tools, and the answer is the same regardless of firm size, location or specialty… A resounding ‘Hell No!’” says CEO and Commercial broker, Amy Garris.

The Founders of The Commercial Co-Op feel that pain.

What started as a solution for a small CRE firm to expand and add young brokers without exploding the company’s tech budget, Jamis Companies set out to build an All-In-One tool aimed at taking the place of several marketing platforms. When the product was complete, they decided it could be made available for any CRE firm looking to reduce tech costs and grow a company without adding administrative staff and tech expenses at the same time.

“Residential Brokers pay $54 per month to the local MLS (which includes a variety of tech tools) and properties are instantly broadcast to Zillow, Trulia, Redfin, Realtor.com… Literally hundreds of sites FOR FREE!” Garris continues. “Commercial Brokers have to pay multiple platforms to list properties with limited visibility. Then they have to add an endless number of additional upgrade fees & platforms to create marketing materials, send email blasts, find accurate comps, the list goes on… adding up to an average of $2,400/month per broker! It’s crazy.”

The Commercial Co-Op has created an integrated mobile platform that covers the basics and includes enhanced features that aren’t found anywhere else within one click of entering a listing. Unlimited listing uploads to the public site is always FREE, and a range of options will be available from $19 to $199 per month… depending on specific Broker needs.

•Create Branded Brochures that utilize embedded financial calculators for Investment Sale OMs.

•Post Client Needs and Announcements on the location specific Live Co-Opportunity Message Board (Visible to the Public!) and DM brokers without copying and pasting emails.

•Create CMA’s with an intuitive template & search tool and create your own private company Lease Comp database.

…And a whole lot more!

Check out

TheCommercialCoop.com to join today!