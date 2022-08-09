EvoCharge and AzSpecd Solutions Announce Distribution Partnership for Electric Vehicle Chargers
AzSpecd offers EvoCharge electric vehicle charging solutions throughout Canada.
With the acceleration of EV adoption, including charging stations in new buildings as well as retrofits has become a requirement in many parts of Canada and the US.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with AzSpecd Solutions, Inc. to provide Level 2 residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment. EvoCharge is a division of Phillips & Temro Industries (PTI).
AzSpecd provides innovative, high-quality architectural and construction products throughout Canada, with a focus on renewable energy solutions and green energy products.
Barry Osmun, President of AzSpecd Solutions said “With the addition of EvoCharge chargers to the AzSpecd renewable energy portfolio we can now readily address the needs of architects, municipalities, developers, electricians, and homeowners seeking reliable EV Charging options. We plan to make EvoCharge the go-to brand across Canada with valuable pricing and fast delivery.”
“With the acceleration of EV adoption, including charging stations in new buildings as well as retrofits has become a requirement in many parts of Canada and the US,” said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge and its parent company, Phillips and Temro. “We have been serving the Canadian market for over 100 years with innovative products and are pleased to work with AzSpecd Solutions to bring advanced but practical EV charging solutions for builders, developers, and homeowners across Canada.”
Osmun continued, “After exploring multiple options in this space, we kept returning to EvoCharge. Their product quality and customer service definitely live up to our values and we look forward to a mutually beneficial business partnership. Welcome to the AzSpecd Solutions family!”
About AzSpecd Solutions Inc.
AzSpecd Solutions Inc. was founded in 2021 to source and promote green energy and the use of construction materials manufactured from recycled materials to help mitigate the damage caused to our environment. Founder Barry Osmun’s goal is to source the most innovative green energy products in the world. Osmun is a native of Miramichi, New Brunswick. He participates in the Canadian Green Building Council and stays current on the latest changes and innovations in green energy and construction. With a successful 35-year career in architecture and construction product sales, he is intimately familiar with building envelope systems and is LEED certified.
About EvoCharge
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
