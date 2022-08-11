Azoteq announces the signing of a new Representative Agreement with Franco Cartolano of FutureTech.

New agreement between Azoteq and FutureTech

By combining Azoteq’s novel solutions and Franco’s local presence, it will now be possible to more readily offer design support to the European customer base.

This is an exciting opportunity to leverage Azoteq’s vision to offer European companies novel sensing solutions to make more attractive and simply better products” — Franco Cartolano

PAARL, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azoteq, a pioneer in sensor fusion, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Representative Agreement with Franco Cartolano of FutureTech.

Franco Cartolano is a seasoned technology and innovation marketing expert, with in-depth knowledge of the household appliance and home automation industries and ecosystems. His expertise ranges from product definition to electronic design.

“It was natural that Azoteq’s and FutureTech’s paths would cross. This is an exciting opportunity to leverage Azoteq’s vision to offer European companies novel sensing solutions to make more attractive and simply better products,” said Franco Cartolano, founder of FutureTech.

“Azoteq is excited to partner with a specialist such as Franco,” said Jean Viljoen, Azoteq’s VP of Marketing. “Franco opens customers and markets for Azoteq’s novel user interface and sensing solutions. His long tenure in the IoT and household appliance industries is a valuable asset to our growing sales expansion.”

Azoteq’s capacitive touch and combination sensors and modules are well suited for use in the IoT, household appliance and home automation industries. By combining Azoteq’s novel solutions and Franco’s local presence, it will now be possible to more readily offer design support to the European customer base.

About FutureTech

As an adopter of the IoT concept when it was in its burgeoning phase, Franco has been instrumental in the development and success of major Wi-Fi and Bluetooth™ appliance applications in Europe. He developed many IoT products from concept and brought them to production. Franco now focuses on freelance work and advanced HMI solutions, including RF networking, high-end embedded processors, displays, touch interfaces and touchscreens. He recently moved to Portugal, where his business, FutureTech, is based.

About Azoteq (Pty) Ltd

Azoteq (www.azoteq.com) is a pioneer in sensor fusion. With more than a decade of capacitive-sensing experience, the sensor offering has now expanded to include multi-sensor technologies on single ICs. The second generation of ProxFusion® offers capacitive, Hall-effect, inductive and temperature sensing on a single chip. Azoteq has design and manufacturing centers in South Africa and China, and sales offices and distributors in South Africa, Asia, Europe and the USA.

IQ Switch®, ProxSense®, ProxFusion®, LightSense™, AirButton® and DYCAL™ are trademarks of Azoteq (Pty) Ltd.

